Delightful Decade of Data Science @ Praxis

Photo 1 Caption- (L-R) Charanpreet Singh (Founder Director, Praxis Business School), Deepa Malik (Padmashri and Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna awardee), Kamlesh Sajnani (Founder Chairman, Praxis Business School)

Praxis Business School strengthens its resolve to bridge the Gender Gap in Tech. by unveiling the Women in Tech (WIT) Scholarship program.

Kolkata, November 30, 2021: Praxis Business School, a premier institution focused on building Digital Leaders of the future, celebrated a Decade of Data Science @Praxis to commemorate the country’s first-ever Post-Graduate Program in the field, launched by the institution back in 2011.

To mark this occasion, Praxis strengthened its resolve to bridge the Gender Gap in Technology with the unveiling of the Women in Tech (Wi T) Scholarship in the presence of the iconic Deepa Malik, India’s first woman Paralympics medallist, Padmashri, and Major Dhyanchand Khel Ratna recipient.

The WiT scholarship will be offered across all the programs at Praxis – PGDM, Data Science and Data Engineering – to all women who qualify for the program and meet the eligibility criteria.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Charanpreet Singh, Founder Director, Praxis Business School, said, “The 14-year journey with Praxis has been very fulfilling. To add to the joy, our path-breaking Data Science program has been ranked the best in the country by the latest Analytics India Magazine rankings for 2021. This would not have been possible without our wonderful team of faculty members, academic and non-academic leaders, our industry partners and recruiters, our strong alumni network, and all our students. We have also consistently believed that Digital Leadership cannot be achieved without realising the potential of 50% of our talent pool, that is women. Therefore we formalise that commitment today.”

He added, “It is certainly a great honour and privilege that we could have the very icon of women empowerment in this country, the living legend Ms. Deepa Malik with us on this momentous occasion. Praxis will remain grateful for the graciousness she has shown in associating with this noble cause. I strongly believe this will be a small but important step in ushering in an era of enhanced Digital Freedom for women in our country, as we celebrate 75 years of her Independence.”

Dr. Prithwis Mukerjee, Director at Praxis Business School, delivered the keynote, enthralling the audience with his deep insights into the virtual world of technology. His lecture titled “Data Science in the Metaverse”, fuelled imaginations of a perfectly functioning data-driven parallel universe existing at the cross-section of the physical and virtual worlds, which we could all be transported into in the near future.“

Among other initiatives in women empowerment, Mr. Singh also revealed Praxis’ partnership with the NGO Change Initiatives, to promote Digital Literacy among their girl students from the school level, and with Katalyst, an award-winning NGO that stands for the economic empowerment of women. A one-time grant to Ms. Malik’s Wheeling Happiness Foundation was also announced to promote women with special abilities to carve out a career in Tech.

Praxis admits students to their flagship PGDM course in Kolkata in July and to their Data Science Program in January and July at their campuses in Kolkata and Bangalore.

For further information please visit: https://praxis.ac.in