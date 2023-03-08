Deliveroo CEO Visits India Development Centre to Mark Anniversary of Hyderabad Tech Hub

Bengaluru, March 08, 2023: Deliveroo’s CEO Will Shu, is making his first-ever visit to the Deliveroo India Development Centre (IDC) in Hyderabad. The visit demonstrates the centre’s important role in Deliveroo’s global technology organisation and its vision to become the definitive global online food platform.

During his visit to India, CEO Will Shu met with various stakeholders, including Mr. K.T. Rama Rao, Minister of Information Technology, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, and Industries and Commerce, and Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) Departments of the Government of Telangana, and Mr. Gareth Wynn Owen, British Deputy High Commissioner Hyderabad to discuss IDC’s milestones and achievements over the past year, priorities for 2023 and growth plans.

The IDC, launched in March 2022, is Deliveroo’s largest tech hub outside the United Kingdom and has since made significant progress on its multi-year plan to build a world-class engineering team in India. The centre currently comprises 140 employees and is expected to exceed 200 by the end of 2023. Deliveroo has also expanded beyond Hyderabad to access leading tech talent across other metros like Bangalore, Gurgaon, and Mumbai, through shared space partner (Cowrks).

The IDC provides multi-disciplinary support to Deliveroo’s global technology team in the UK, embedding themselves within UK-based teams in the global Care & Trust, Financial Systems, Consumer, Delivery, Grocery, Platform, Restaurants, and Product Engineering teams. Working together on integrated projects, the IDC tech team works on a wide range of exciting tech solutions, including enhancing the customer experience, improving navigation of the grocery experience, improving promotions targeting and developing Deliveroo’s advertising platform.

Will Shu, CEO, and Founder, Deliveroo said, “I’m excited to see the success of Deliveroo’s India Development Centre over the past year, which is a vital part of our global tech org. Technology enables us to continuously improve our consumer value proposition at a hyperlocal level, optimises the end-to-end order journey for all three sides of our marketplace, in real-time, and provides the infrastructure to scale our business efficiently. I look forward to strengthening our presence in India further in 2023 and to building a world-class team that drives our vision of being the definitive food company.”

After completing one year of operations in Hyderabad, the IDC will continue to expand and focus on improving Deliveroo’s proposition for each side of its marketplace, using technology to drive forward company objectives. The Centre will focus on hiring the right talent, hiring and developing those in leadership positions and diversify functions. Academic partnerships is also a priority for IDC in 2023, and the company aims to attract a diverse mix of talents from leading universities across India.

Deliveroo has made an impactful progress with its presence in India and plans to develop innovative products and systems that will deliver superior experiences for its millions of customers, 176,000 restaurants and grocery partners, and around 150,000 riders across 10 markets: Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Qatar, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the United Kingdom.