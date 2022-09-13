Delta is at the forefront of introducing e-mobility worldwide; shipped above 1 million EV chargers

Mumbai, September 13th, 2022: Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, has emerged as a major player in the e-mobility sector worldwide. Over the last few years, as one of the prominent leaders in EV (electronic vehicles) charging solutions, it has set up EV charging stations in various parts of the world, including Asia, the USA, and Europe. The organisation has shipped over 1,000,000 EV chargers to consumers worldwide since 2011 to foster e-mobility transition across the globe. Currently, Delta provides powertrain and energy management systems to the world’s leading EV automakers in Europe, the USA, and Asia.

With expertise in high-efficiency power technologies, Delta has been delivering energy-efficient EV charging solutions worldwide for over a decade. In 2020, Delta collaborated with Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., a Japanese energy company, to operate an EV charging station in Yokohama. Delta and Idemitsu renovated an old gas station into an EV charging station that has a cafe. The EV charging station operates under the theme ‘Park and Charge’ enabling a smart retail energy ecosystem that unifies Delta’s energy storage, power conditioning system, EV chargers, DeltaGrid IoT energy management system, and Delta’s retail IoT solution.

In August 2022, Delta joined hands with EVgo, the largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the USA, to supply 1000 fast chargers with up to 350kW power output. The organisation has successfully delivered over 6,000 EV chargers to consumers in India.

Benjamin Lin, Delta Electronics India’s President & GM, said, “We are at the forefront of building e-mobility across the globe. Delta strives to build a sustainable world that includes green energy infrastructure, smart factories, and e-mobility. We intend to increase the delivery of our EV chargers globally. We are immensely thankful to our local partners as we collaborate to build e-mobility. In India, we project to deliver more than 10,000 EV chargers by mid-2023”.

Delta offers a one-stop solution enabling EV charging infrastructure in order to provide clean, innovative, and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow. The surge in demand for EVs plays a significant role in mankind’s sustainability goals, and adequate charging infrastructure is essential for the rapid adoption of EVs. Delta aims to remain at the forefront of the EV charging infrastructure as demand for EVs will be enormous in the future.