Delta Successfully Reaches 6,000 EV Charger Deployment Milestone in India…

Mumbai, July 19, 2022 — Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, announced today it has cumulatively delivered over 6,000 electric vehicle (EV) chargers to customers in India, a substantial milestone to foster the country’s e-mobility transition. The close cooperation between Delta and major stakeholders in the EV charging infrastructure sector, which include major charge point operators, such as TATA Power, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd. (BESCOM), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) and Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), as well as various OEMs, has made this breakthrough possible. Delta’s unparalleled track record in integrating energy-saving solutions across India and the superior capabilities and variety of its EV charger portfolio have been integral in its success in becoming a preferred EV charging solution partner in the country.

Benjamin Lin, Delta Electronics India’s President & GM, remarked, “Our deepest gratitude goes to our local partners and government entities as we collaborate relentlessly to build e-mobility, a major pillar of India’s sustainable future. Guided by its corporate mission, ‘To provide innovative, clean, and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow’, Delta strives to develop the foundations of sustainable cities, such as eco-friendly and healthy buildings, green energy infrastructure, smart factories, eco-friendly ICT infrastructure, as well as e-mobility. We also welcome government initiatives to develop the local manufacturing sector, and in fact, Delta India’s R&D and engineering teams are working on more and more indigenous solutions, such as battery swapping systems for electric scooters as well as fast EV chargers. We intend to increase the localized content of our product and solution offering to 80% within a few years.”

With over 50 years of expertise in high-efficiency power technologies, Delta has been delivering energy-efficient EV charging solutions worldwide for over a decade. By leveraging its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics, Delta has delivered over 1 million EV chargers worldwide since 2009 and has become a major provider of automotive powertrain and power management electronics to most of the world’s largest EV makers. Furthermore, Delta India has a robust roadmap for future product pipeline with state-of-the-art technology and with even faster charging times. Delta India strives to be in the forefront of the EV charging infrastructure in India.

Delta has evolved from just an EV charger supplier to a total solution partner. The constant modification and upgrade to its EV charging products & solutions in India is a testimony to Delta’s focus towards strategic partnership with OEMs, CPOs and other stakeholders. To name a few success cases, Delta has supplied more than 1000 chargers under agreement with Tata Power Company Limited so far, has installed over 60 EV chargers for several sites operated by EESL (CESL) and has supplied 114 EV chargers to BESCOM (Bangalore Power Utility Organization). Moreover, a single site features 11 fast chargers for one of the largest bus OEMs in India, while also supplied a portfolio of EV chargers to a Kerala State utility company deployed across the state.

Delta offers a one-stop solution in enabling EV charging infrastructure, from site survey to designing the specifications, installation and aftersales service. Furthermore, Delta is also one of the first providers of fully-integrated EV charging solutions in India with solar PV inverters, energy storage systems and energy management software to a Bangalore utility company. In alignment with the “Make In India” national development initiative, Delta is enhancing its R&D and manufacturing capabilities in India, with more than 50% content of its product offering in the country, now manufactured locally.

For the Indian market, Delta India currently offers a complete range of EV chargers for 4 wheelers and e-Bus applications. Our wall-mount DC Wallbox EV Charger is a unique product for fast charging and with a small footprint, thus, ideal for commercial applications, such as public parking lots, office buildings, fleets, hotels and shopping malls. Delta also has both single gun and dual charging gun configurations, compatible with all available electric 4-wheelers in today’s market.

The surge in demand for EVs- Electric vehicles play a major role in mankind’s sustainability goals. Adequate charging infrastructure is essential for the rapid adoption of EVs. To accelerate that adoption, Delta aims to remain at the forefront of the EV charging infrastructure in India. In the future, the demand for EV will be enormous. As per the government report, between 2019-2021 two-wheeler EVs rose by 422%, three-wheeler by 75%, and four-wheelers up by 230%.