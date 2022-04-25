Deltin Jaqk Is All Set To Host ‘Game Of Gold’ From April 28th To May 1st 2022

India, April 25th, 2022: India’s leading luxury gaming and entertainment brand ‘Deltin’, owned by Delta Corp Ltd., is gearing up to host ‘Game of Gold’ at Deltin Jaqk, Goa a true gamers’ paradise. Celebrating the spirit of golden moments; witnessing jaw-dropping rewards, the event will have a wonderful mix of gold, glamour and games starting from April 28th till May 01st 2022. The versatile and talented Bollywood actress, ‘Big Boss’ and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ fame, Nikki Tamboli will be gracing the grand finale of the event with her presence and will give away the magnificent rewards to the winners including one 500g Gold Bar, five 100 g Gold Bars, 24-carat gold plated iPhone 13 Pro & exclusive gold chains for women gamers on May 01st 2022.

‘Game of Gold’ is a one-of-a-kind event where luxury gaming is redefined in every sense. The event is power-packed with world class entertainment, excitement and delectable cuisine; all with a hint of gold. There is a special rap song created to promote the event, which focuses on the gold giveaways and goodies up for grabs. The popular social media sensation, ‘Golden Guys’, Sunny Waghchaure & Sanjay Gujar are all set to play in the event and to be part of the fun and glitterati at Deltin Jaqk. The players have a chance to participate in various games & try their luck at winning & taking home a plethora of ‘gold’ goodies. Deltin Jaqk is known for hosting a variety of experiences for ardent and novice players.

Thrilled to host the event, Mr. Anil Malani, CEO, Deltin Group said, “We love to host unique events like Game of Gold that keep our guests thrilled, excited, enthralled and wanting for more. The four-day event is not just about gaming, it’s an extravagant opportunity that offers everyone, a once in a lifetime chance, to also indulge into the best of entertainment, delectable buffet meals and carefully curated beverages; all with Deltin’s signature fine service. We, at Deltin, believe in creating unforgettable experiences and delighting our patrons. We welcome all our guests and encourage them to partake in the extravagance we aim to offer.”

Providing a seamless experience, the event will be open to all gaming enthusiasts who can walk- in and choose to play distinct games being offered at the ship and enjoy this one-of-a-kind event. The event will also feature mega lucky draws with handsome rewards to the winners.

With best-in-class safety protocol ‘BestAssured’ in place and adherence to all hygiene guidelines, Deltin Jaqk, to ensure a seamless and anxiety-free experience for all of the guests. Interested players can know more for the event by contacting @ 98196 98196 or by visiting www.deltin.com