Deltin’s Epic Weekends-Freedom Celebrations Ends on a High Note

India, August 2022: Celebrating the spirit of 75 years of Independence, Deltin Royale-Goa hosted a four-day mega festival called the ‘Epic Weekends’ from August 12th to August 15th 2022. The festival celebrated the spirit of freedom and was fuelled with acts from premier Goan bands, international entertainers, and power-packed performances by Bollywood artists, the guests had a wholesome experience of food, fun, and freedom Celebrations at their best.

Deltin Royale, India’s largest offshore gaming and entertainment destination, is renowned for its exceptional offerings. This time, the celebrations were larger and more special as the country celebrates 75 years of Independence.

12th of August saw Sophie Choudry stealing the spotlight along with her troupe’, they dazzled the guests with their electrifying song & dance performance. Following this and extending the festive spirit, India’s well-known music composer and singer Benny Dayal mesmerized his audience on August 13 with his dynamic voice. On August 14th, the iconic actor and comedian Sunil Grover seized the stage with his amusing act. The ‘Epic Weekends’ celebrations ended on a musical note with a soulful rendition of Bollywood songs by one and only Raghav Sachar on August 15th.

Speaking on the success of the event, Mr. Anil Malani, CEO, Deltin, said, “With events like ‘Epic Weekends’, we are pleased to provide our guests yet another opportunity to explore the “Deltin-Life.” This time, the celebrations included round the clock; fun gaming, delectable food& beverages, intriguing performances, and many more precious & coveted moments. We were thrilled to witness the enthusiasm of our guests soaking in every ounce of the festivities that were planned. To keep our visitors entertained and offer them something unique to look forward to, we at Deltin hope to continue curating and expanding on more events of this kind.”

Deltin Royale is known for hosting grand and exhilarating events throughout the year. Riding high on the spirit of Independence Day, the ‘Freedom Celebrations’ witnessed gaming enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds who participated in a range of games enjoying the world-class entertainment and hospitality that Deltin is known for. With best-in-class safety protocol ‘BestAssured’ in place and adherence to all hygiene guidelines, Deltin Royale ensured a seamless and anxiety-free experience for all of the guests.