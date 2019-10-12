Denave wins Best Technology Platform for Database Management_Code Studio 2019

Denave, a global sales tech organization focused on

driving revenue growth for its customers, was recently presented with the prestigious Golden

award recognising its Intelligent Database Management platform as the ‘Best Technology

Platform for Database Management’. The gala ceremony held on 4th October 2019 in New Delhi

was attended by industry stalwarts and the award recepients were ajudged by stringent and

experienced jury against the highest standards in the industry across business defining

parameters.

Denave’s Intelligent Database Management platform accurately fills in the market gap of

accessibility of contactable data, desired breadth & width of database, standardized data in

countries that do not have English as main language in addition to accessibility of quality of

data upfront. The platform leverages emerging technologies with no human intervention to

ensure that the customers always have an accurate, authentic & reliable database at their

disposal for their inside sales, email marketing and demand generation campaigns instantly.

Geeta Khurana, Global Head – Transformation, Denave, said, “Denave is one of the frontrunners in creating a bridge between the customers’ needs and advanced digital technologies

and undertake strategical approach at creating effective sales engines combining it with the

intensity of people, processes, innovation and technology led solutions. This award motivates

us to expand our offering footprint across geos and provide deeper information across data sets

to aid revenue acceleration and market penetration of our customers.”

Code Studio – The India Technology Awards & Conference is a pioneering platform designed

and developed to acknowledge and applaud the exemplary and innovative work done by

professionals and enterprises in the field of advanced technologies. The criteria for

participating and winning were judged across various parameters including Sector Specific,

Technology Specific, Function Specific, Utility Specific and Overall Tech Excellence. Basis this

all the registered entries were given weightage around Creativity and Innovation, Strategy and

Execution, Disruptive Potential, Reach of Impact, ROI across each parameter.