Denave wins Best Technology Platform for Database Management_Code Studio 2019

Denave, a global sales tech organization focused on
driving revenue growth for its customers, was recently presented with the prestigious Golden
award recognising its Intelligent Database Management platform as the ‘Best Technology
Platform for Database Management’. The gala ceremony held on 4th October 2019 in New Delhi
was attended by industry stalwarts and the award recepients were ajudged by stringent and
experienced jury against the highest standards in the industry across business defining
parameters.
Denave’s Intelligent Database Management platform accurately fills in the market gap of
accessibility of contactable data, desired breadth & width of database, standardized data in
countries that do not have English as main language in addition to accessibility of quality of
data upfront. The platform leverages emerging technologies with no human intervention to
ensure that the customers always have an accurate, authentic & reliable database at their
disposal for their inside sales, email marketing and demand generation campaigns instantly.
Geeta Khurana, Global Head – Transformation, Denave, said, “Denave is one of the frontrunners in creating a bridge between the customers’ needs and advanced digital technologies
and undertake strategical approach at creating effective sales engines combining it with the
intensity of people, processes, innovation and technology led solutions. This award motivates
us to expand our offering footprint across geos and provide deeper information across data sets
to aid revenue acceleration and market penetration of our customers.”
Code Studio – The India Technology Awards & Conference is a pioneering platform designed
and developed to acknowledge and applaud the exemplary and innovative work done by
professionals and enterprises in the field of advanced technologies. The criteria for
participating and winning were judged across various parameters including Sector Specific,
Technology Specific, Function Specific, Utility Specific and Overall Tech Excellence. Basis this
all the registered entries were given weightage around Creativity and Innovation, Strategy and
Execution, Disruptive Potential, Reach of Impact, ROI across each parameter.
