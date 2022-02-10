Dennis Hernandez Joins COBAIT

Dennis Hernandez has joined COBAIT as the company continues to make technological breakthroughs. He brings with him Fortune 500 company experience and a history of vast contributions that have helped shape the future of many industrial verticals.

Houston, TX, February 10, 2022: Dennis Hernandez, previously Managing Director of Chorus Logistics, has joined COBAIT as Managing Director Strategic Development.

It’s not surprising that COBAIT has tapped Hernandez to be part of its team, as the company has been very public, over the years, about its ambitions with regards to technological breakthroughs. This also comes at a time when the company has launched its flagship business management software BizTRAQ. Hernandez has long been an experienced visionary in digital advancement, logistics, and the energy transportation, trading and risk management software industries, applying his tremendous insight, expertise, and passion for technology to the improved productivity and process management of businesses.

“We are excited to welcome him to COBAIT, and I know that all of us will benefit from his leadership and expertise,” said Rafey Kazi, CEO of COBAIT.

COBAIT acknowledges that Hernandez has made innovation, business processes and technology key priorities, with contributions that have helped shape the future of many industrial verticals including Commodity Trading, Transaction Risk Management, Transportation, and Asset Investment Planning and Management.

“I have long shared COBAIT’s belief that it is the way we use technology to manage our businesses that has the highest contribution to the return on investment,” said Hernandez. “It’s an honor to join COBAIT and to be part of a values-led company that’s constantly innovating to both enable and enhance the way we do business.”