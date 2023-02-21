Denodo Named a Customers’ Choice in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer: Data Integration Tools

New Delhi, February 21, 2022 – Denodo, the leader in data management, today announced that it has been named a Customers’ Choice in the Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”: Data Integration Tools, 25 January, 2023 report. With an overall rating of 4.4 out of 5*, Denodo is one of only three recognized Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools Leaders to receive Customers’ Choice for 2023, and is the only vendor to receive this recognition for three consecutive years.

The complete list of Gartner Peer Insights user reviews and ratings for Denodo Platform can be found here.

“Gartner Peer Insights is a free peer review and ratings platform designed for enterprise software and services decision makers. Reviews go through a strict validation and moderation process in an effort to ensure they are authentic.” According to Gartner, “this aggregated peer perspective can play a key role in the buying process, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution.”

In the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”: Data Integration Tools, comments from actual Denodo customers said::

“A must have to accelerate digital and business transformations and initiatives.”

“Denodo is quite easy to use, excellent performance & excellent customer service.”

“Smart solution for data integration, excellent support level.”

“Gartner defines data integration as the discipline comprising the architectural patterns, methodologies and tools that allow organizations to achieve consistent access and delivery of data across a wide spectrum of data sources and data types to meet the data consumption requirements of business applications and end users. Data integration tools enable organizations to access, integrate, transform, process, and move data spanning various endpoints and across any infrastructure to support their data integration use cases.” According to Gartner, “Vendors placed in the upper-right quadrant of the ‘Voice of the Customer’ quadrants are recognized with the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinction, denoted with a Customers’ Choice badge. The recognized vendors meet or exceed both the market average Overall Experience and the market average User Interest and Adoption.” “’We believe being recognized as a Customers’ Choice for the third year in a row is a real testament to our customers’ confidence in our product and services and to the value we provide them,” said Ravi Shankar, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Denodo. “As our customers bestow us with their positive reviews and ratings, we continue to strive to provide them with the best product and services.”

* Sources: Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Data Integration Tools, Peer Contributors, 25 January 2023. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools, Ehtisham Zaidi, Sharat Menon, Robert Thanaraj, Nina Showell 17 August 2022.

