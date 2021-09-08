DentaMitra partners with Dentalbuddy Assurance to make doorstep dental treatment affordable

Bengaluru: Are you afraid of frequent dental checkups due to high cost? Our dental health always takes a back seat when it comes to expenses of routine checkup. COVID-19 pandemic has made us realize the importance of clean and hygiene life especially the oral hygiene that is directly related to overall health.

On a mission to make Dental treatments accessible and affordable for all, Doorstep Dental service startup Denta Mitra partners with India’s first dental assurance company Dentalbuddy assurance. Through this partnership, Denta Mitra aims to reduce patient’s day to day, out-of-pocket or sudden routine OPD dental treatment expenses and give them a cashless benefit during the doorstep service. Patients can claim 100% of their OPD dental treatment charges.

Starting from as low as Rs 725/- annual cost with yearly assurance of Rs 5000/-, through Denta Mitra Patients can get a cashback of 5% on the purchase.

During COVID-19 situation, where clinics were shut and demand for dental treatments increased, Denta Mitra served more than 5000 patients by visiting their homes. Due to COVID-19 where people are scared to visit an oral clinic or hospital, Denta Mitra comes as a saviour. Denta Mitra also creates earning opportunities for Dentists and Clinics by giving them a platform to register and provide the dental services through its revolutionary Clinic In Suitcase.

This startup is coming from the brains of an award-winning dentist Dr.Pranjan Mitra and award-winning entrepreneur Satyajeet Pradhan.

“With this partnership, we intend to scale ourselves and become a game changer in dental healthcare. India is a price-sensitive market and being assured would be a boon for all” said by Satyajeet Pradhan, Co-founder and CEO at Denta Mitra. Satyajeet Pradhan is also the co-founder of reputed new-age tech digital startup Bizydale Nets.

Dr.Pranjan Mitra, a Professor and the co-founder, Chief Medical Officer at Denta Mitra, says “As a dental medical doctor, I find that one of the reasons for not visiting a dentist among the public in our country is financial barrier. By making dental assurance available for all through our partner Dentalbuddy assurance, people would be more than ready for seeking dental care.

Denta Mitra comes in a mobile app, available in playstore and app store. Users can book doorstep dental services by call or whatsapp from app. The dental app also comes with revolutionary Artificial Intelligence self check scanner to diagnose the teeth problems like Cavity, Stains anytime anywhere. The app has a cashless mode of payments for its services. The other state-of-art features available in the app are Health score check, Sweet score check, Daily oral hygiene reminders, Dental health tips and Find nearby dentists feature where users could find nearby dental clinics or hospitals in case of emergency.

About DentaMitra:

Founded in 2020 during COVID-19 Pandemic, Denta Mitra brings dentist to doorstep with a Portable Dental Clinic in a suitcase that can be set up anywhere in 30 seconds. The parent company DENTAMITRA HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES (P) LTD. is registered in Bengaluru on July 2020. The startup is the winner of Healthcare Excellence Award 2020 from Indian Achievers Forum.