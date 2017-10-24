Department of Consumer Affairs reviews prices and availability of Onion

Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) on 24.10.2017 reviewed the price and availability situation of onion with all the concerned stakeholders. It was indicated by Department of Agriculture Cooperation & Farmers Welfare (DAC&FW) as well as the Trade Association that Kharif crop of onion has started arriving in markets in producing areas like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Prices in areas producing Kharif onions have already started moderating. The stakeholders informed that the recent rains have not affected the standing crop of onions. Supply of Kharif onion from producing regions has also started arriving in Delhi. Arrivals of Kharif crop is expected to increase significantly within a week.

This would improve availability in consuming areas like Delhi as well, thereby, helping moderate prices. Trade Association informed that there is enough onion stock available from the Rabi crop also to meet the demand till Kharif arrivals pick up. Department advised Trade Associations to be in readiness to import and supply onions in case prices do not moderate as expected because of unscrupulous activities. Such imports will be facilitated.