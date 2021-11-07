Deploy A Million Robots on India’s Borders for Responding To Threats: A.I. Expert

New Delhi: Chief Analyst of ‘5Jewels Research’ Mr. Sumant Parimal said that Over A Million Military Robots need to be deployed on India’s International Borders along with troops for responding to security threats coming from neighboring countries.

Speaking in World Leader Summit on A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) and Robotics, Globally recognized A.I. Expert Sumant Parimal said “Military Era of Man to Man fight to end, and A.I.-Robotics enabled warfare to start and the stage has been already setup by China for A.I. led warfare. Keeping these developments in mind and with increasing security threats for India from neighboring China and Pakistan, India need to deploy over one million military robots on international borders for responding to security threats with an objective of these robots facing first bullet of enemies, hence preventing casualties of our troops”.

More that 120 global leaders from over 90 countries participated in World Leader Summit which covered themes on AI/ Data, Blockchain, Gaming, Virtual Reality Augmented Reality, Deeptech, Energy/ Cleantech/ Autotech, Entertainment/ Fashion/ Music/ Movie, Media & Broadcast, Education & Edtech, Cyber Security/ Cyber law, Spirituality/ Lifestyle, Sports, Startup, SME & MSME, Investment/ Venture Capital, B2B meeting / B2G meeting Women Entrepreneurs.