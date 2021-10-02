Dept. of IT, Govt. of Bihar and PSU BSEDC Ltd. announced transition of its working from physical file mode to eOffice digital platform

Patna / National Bureau: Department of Information Technology, Government of Bihar and its PSU BSEDC Ltd. announced transition of its working from physical file mode to eOffice digital platform.

Shri Jibesh Kumar, Hon’ble Minister, Department of Information Technology, Government of Bihar addressed the media on the adoption of eOffice by the department. The Secretary, Department of Information Technology, Govt. of Bihar, Shri Santosh Kumar Mall, Special Secretary, Department of Information Technology, Govt. of Bihar, Shri Arvind Kumar Choudhary and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

Department of Information Technology, Government of Bihar and its PSU Bihar State Electronic Development Corporation (BSEDC) have taken a big leap in the field of e-Governance by implementing eOffice and switching over its office working fully to digital platform.

Announcing this achievement of the department, Shri Jibesh Kumar, Hon’ble Minister, Department of Information Technology, Government of Bihar addressed the media on Friday and dubbed this progress as a remarkable development in the field of future-ready and fast paced e-Governance. Adding further he shared “The adoption of eOffice will ensure the fulfilment of Gandhian vision of citizen centric governance and will expedite the inclusive development of the state”.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Santosh Kumar Mall, Secretary, DIT Bihar, highlighted how eOffice fosters paper-less culture and that it will not only save operational costs but also promote the novel idea of go-green work-culture. He also expressed his optimism regarding adoption of the same by other departments.

This faceless and contactless digital platform has resulted in increased efficiency, transparency and reduced turnaround time by replacing the old manual process with an electronic file system that allows the modern outlook.

This is a major achievement of Government of Bihar in the field of e-Governance. It is evident that eOffice has helped in checking the adverse impact of current pandemic on Govt.’s functioning. The State Government is pro-actively maximizing the reach of eOffice to all the Government offices across Bihar.