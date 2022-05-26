Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh Andalib Elias stresses mutual discussion for better trade and investment opportunities between Bangladesh and India

Kolkata, 26 May 2022: Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh Mr. Andalib Elias during an interactive session hosted by Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) said on Thursday, “There is a golden opportunity for two neighbouring countries two take the trade and investment opportunities to new heights altogether which will be historical. A proper discussion could solve the hurdles that lie ahead in order to achieve our aim.”

Mr. Rizwan-ur Rahman, President and Head of Delegation, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry said, “Almost 9.9Bn USD trade was made between the two countries in FY 21-22. But it has the potential to go up to 10Bn USD given the bilateral relationship between India- Bangladesh. Bengal is the second largest trade partner of Bangladesh and almost 54% of all foreign medical visitors in India are from Bangladesh itself. Both countries are continuously exercising the institutional framework for a lifelong partnership.”

President of ICC, Mr. Pradeep Sureka added, “The economic, historical, cultural relationship India and Bangladesh shared is beyond words. Both countries have worked towards strengthening their bilateral relationship. West Bengal is the anchor in its true sense between Bangladesh and India.”