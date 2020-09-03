Dermapuritys’- A Year of Excellence

New Delhi, 3rd September 2020: DermaPuritys, an integrated skin and hair care center celebrated one year of their servicing.

The New Delhi based clinic with a team of certified physicians and highly trained staff is headed by the Vice President- Ms. Lalita Arya. The clinic has also been awarded the ‘Best Dermatology Clinic in Delhi’ by The Association for the Healthcare Environment (AHE) Awards 2019.

The clinic completes an excellent year on 29th August 2020 and on this auspicious occasion DermaPuritys celebrated its excellence with the guest of honor Ms. Guneet Virdi, a professional celebrity and makeup artist.

DermaPuritys was designed and established in the year 2019 under the expertise of Ms. Lalita Arya and the clinic has collaborative experience of more than 8 years.

On this occasion, Ms. Lalita, Vice President, DermaPuritys said that “DermaPuritys is not just a clinic it is my ambition and a vision I have been able to fabricate into reality. Here at DermaPuritys, we provide you with a complete personalised assessment by our proficient doctors who will guide you with the

best treatment as per your concerns.” She had the vision to create a 360-degree integrated clinic for skincare & skin rejuvenation from the

beginning.

Ms. Guneet Virdi congratulated DermaPuritys and said,” I am really grateful that DermaPuritys invited me to the completion of their 1st anniversary. I must say, I had a wonderful time. They have a very beautiful clinic and Ms. Lalita is a very graceful woman apart from being a wonderful VP. I am planning to visit soon and again, to take their services. I look forward to engaging more with their clinic”.

She also awarded the team members for their great contribution to DermaPuritys’ success.

Website: http://www.dermapurity.in/

Location: E16, Chirag Enclave Main Road, Greater Kailash-1, Block E, New Delhi- 110048