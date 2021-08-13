DeshSeHaiHum campaign by Candere to celebrate 75 years of Independence

Candere by Kalyan Jewellers has come out with an exclusive offer on its diamond jewellery collection to commemorate the Diamond Jubilee, the 75th year of our Independence. The brand is offering a 25 % discount on diamond prices with an additional 5% instant bank discount. The offer is open from 9th August and will continue till 16th August.

Candere, the online jewellery portal of Kalyan Jewellers, ushers in the festive season with a fabulous limited time offer. Starting with Independence Day week, it is a great time to start your jewellery purchases and add to your collection. Consumers have a great opportunity to enjoy the benefits of lower diamond prices and enjoy fine jewellery of uncompromising quality and craftsmanship at more affordable prices with this freedom sale at Candere.

Candere expects the offer to be a resounding success this year as it marks the 75th year of Independence, a significant occasion in our nation’s history. It also marks the rise of local brands under the Made in India, Made for India theme. Candere is running a video campaign around this promotional offer.

Speaking about the success of the #DeshseHaiHum campaign, Rupesh Jain, CEO Candere said “We are extremely delighted to see the eyeballs and response from our customers in the Independence Week Sale. The event has been extremely well received and we foresee a good uptick in terms of orders received since it is the beginning of the festive season. Lightweight diamond jewellery seems to have become the fashion statement this year.”

Commenting on the sale, Akshay Matkar, Candere’s Head of Marketing said, “ This year, the idea was to celebrate the 75th year of Independence in a grand fashion and hence a diamond sale on the diamond jubilee as a symbolic gesture. We wanted to highlight the Made in India, Made for India theme this year and that is the reason behind the #DeshSeHaiHum hashtag. We expect this campaign to generate a great response and the first few days have been encouraging.”