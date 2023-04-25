Designer Boutique Properties Redefining Travel Experiences for the Discerning Globetrotters

As the travel industry continues to evolve, a new trend is emerging among modern-day travellers – the desire for experiential hospitality. Gone are the days when luxury and opulence alone were enough to satisfy travellers. Today’s discerning travellers seek unique, immersive, and memorable experiences that go beyond just a comfortable stay. And this is what experiential hospitality is all about. This trend has grown quite steadily over the last few years, and as travellers become more and more discerning and cerebral, the demand in this segment is bound to rise. The architecture and theme of the hotel play a major role in this experience, and that is why designer boutique properties that provide a thematic experience have emerged as key players in this trend, providing a distinctive edge to businesses that adopt this approach.

Experiential hospitality goes beyond the standard amenities found in traditional hotels and could involve quite a few things, including locally / thematically-inspired decor and design, cultural experiences, and immersive activities. Designer boutique properties like 3102bce (A Vedic Resort in Vagator, Goa) are at the forefront of experiential hospitality. Unique architecture, bespoke furnishings, fascinating artwork, and exclusivity are what appeal to the travellers who want a memorable experience! Every nook & corner exudes a sense of a bygone era. The painstakingly chosen cultural elements form the hotel’s overall aesthetics, thereby creating a resort that has to be experienced and not merely seen. The theme & design of this boutique resort is a tribute to the philosophy, culture & legacy of the ancient people of this land. It is named after a traditionally significant year – 3102bce, the beginning of Kaliyuga and the passing on of Bhagwan Shri Krishna.

A well-researched & very carefully curated property like 3102bce, where every part awaits discovery, is what guests want these days. Bit by bit, the properties should reveal themselves as guests move around and experience every moment.

The mystic aura of the 3102bce transports you back into ancient times, and a fascinating narrative unravels itself as you move through different levels. That is how we have managed to create a lasting impression in the minds of our guests, who rave about us. A lot of our business comes through a referral from guests who loved staying with us!