New Delhi: Stating that 2020 was a year of extraordinary challenges in the health sector, designer Gautam Gupta of the label Asha Gautam paid tributes to all the frontline workers especially to the women frontline workers who relentlessly worked by risking their lives in the last few months of the pandemic.

On the occasion of Mother’s day, Designer Gautam Gupta launched the MASTERPIECES collection series 2021 called the TATVA. The collection resonates with the seasons of nature with fabrics ranging from silk to organza and tissue. The collection is a message of preserving the beauty of nature and spreading positivity and happiness, especially during these hard times of the Pandemic.

Gautam Gupta said “It’s the Second Mother’s Day that is being celebrated in the Pandemic. While some may get to be with their kids, frontline workers including doctors, Policewomen, Nurses and sanitation workers will head out for a regular day. This is the year to remember all those who laid down their lives in the fight against the pandemic. Once the situation is better, i am also planning to host a preview for all these women frontline workers of my new collection”

Without all these frontline workers, there is no progress. Without artisans, there is no art. From the moment we open our eyes to the moment we close them at night, the comfort, the luxury and the security we enjoy is a gift to us . Countless unsung heroes toil every single day throughout their lives to bring this gift to us” adds Asha Gupta, Mother of Designer Gautam Gupta.