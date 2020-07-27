DESIGNER LABEL ASHA GAUTAM GOES DIGITAL AS THEY LAUNCHES E – STORE

Asha Gautam is ushering in a new space as they announced the launch of E-Store today.

Known for its handmade sarees in authentic Indian weaves comprising a range of these exquisite sarees in Bandhani, Patola, Paithani, Banarasi and the likes will be up for grabs on their website for the first time. The website will feature a myriad of their Masterpieces, Lehengas in handmade textiles, Kurtas and Anarkalis in addition to their hand-woven sarees.

Customers can now browse and buy the products from their fusion- wear label, GG by Asha Gautam through the same website too. The website also seeks to be a platform that enables the label to engage with the customers and provide them with personalised experience & customised designs going forward. They are working towards creating an interface where each client will be given personal attention and catered according to their needs. With this initiative, Asha Gautam strives to bring a seamless buying experience to their customers with maximum ease and minimum effort.

“I have my buyers who have been with me for 22 years but there are some who are not able to engage with us on a regular basis due to the demographics. I am very happy and hopeful this step will bring back those relationships which made Asha Gautam what it is today” Asha Gupta.

“The idea of an online store was brewing in our minds for a long time but due to time constraints, we kept on deferring. This lockdown gave us time to consolidate all that we have and to create the website in the way we have been wanting to. The website will keep surprising the clients with novel ideas, innovations, and collaborations and of course new products. In our commitment towards promotion of local crafts and Vocal for Local as our PM Modi rightly said this is a big step and we are quite excited for the same.” Adds Gautam Gupta.