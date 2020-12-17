Designer label Shagufta Rahim launched its autumn/ winter 2020 collection

Catering to all fashion enthusiasts, designer label Shagufta Rahim has recently launched its autumn/ winter 2020 collection that is set to add zest to your style. A collection and design aesthetic like none has finely handmade detailed embroidery over it. Shagufta Rahim’s newly launched collection comes in solid hues, complimenting the colours of the season.

Scoring high on functionality and detailing, Shagufta Rahim’s collection features embellished dresses, blouses, jumpsuits, trousers, jackets, coats and tweed jackets. A bold colour palette of azure blue, scarlet and malachite green is offset by pops of champagne, and pinks. Its western collection is one of their finest collections alongside giving you room for customisation.

Within the collection, the nude coloured blazer suit and pants with antique gold embroidered floral blazer detailed with leather collar and Swarovski button comes with a very elegant narrow pant. Other than this, the black sweatshirt with floral embroidery and the Electric Blue corduroy Cape with golden intricate floral motifs.

Shagufta Rahim’s contemporary aesthetic is brought to life through the autumn/winter 2020 collection, which exhibits an elegant take on your personal style. Catering to the new normal, the label believes in delivering the best there is with an amazing delivery time safely right at your doorstep.

Commenting on the launch, designer Shagufta Rahim said, “Style is something that is very personal. Our collection is not only chic and trendy but also will amp up your casual outfits. The embellishments over each clothing item is handmade, keeping the season’s flavor in mind. Customers will be provided the access to our most luxurious products which can be customised to their specific requirements.”