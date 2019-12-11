Designer Suman Nathwani Showcased Summer Art Soiree Collection

Designer Suman Nathwani and Creative Director Khyati Nathwani unveiled their newly launched Summer Art Soiree Collection at InHerit, in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India at Sunder Nursery Heritage Park, Nizamuddin. The color palette used for the collection is earthy tones and promoted sustainable fabrics like muslin- created for centuries in Bengal and exported around the world. Along with muslin fabrics like organza are used to accentuate the products.

Designer Suman Nathwani quoted “The collection is an amalgamation of the breath of freshness with a whimsical arty wardrobe. A fresh dewy earthy tone pallet, accentuated with color techniques and fanciful elements shapeless silhouettes that define comfort yet is every bit artistically fashionable”

“The collection draws inspiration from one of the art capitals of the world Santa Fe, New Mexico. Staying true to its art of mixology, the collection converts the nature’s wonders into artistic backdrops silhouettes being its canvas. Signature dragonflies add to our story of the whimsy. Sequins we have a lot of them but filled not embroidered. Tassels inspired from the history of New Mexican Indians and tiny real-time flowers creating statements”, said Khyati Nathwani, Creative Director.