Despite challenges arising due to pandemic, India’s own Swadeshi Size chart – INDIA SIZE is right on track

Chennai, February 2022: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has launched a national sizing survey to develop India’s first country-specific size chart, which will give Indians, clothes that fit better. The survey for mapping will collate basic data like gender, locality and age. The first phase of the survey will look into a size chart for 15-65+ years of age, while the second phase will map sizes for children, as well as for footwear. The entire scanning process will take around 15 minutes per scan.

The survey is being carried since July 2021 by support of the Design Smith Pvt. Ltd. who are the On Ground Execution partner for this project. Vikram Sharma, Founder, Design Smith said, Being a part of the INDIAsize survey as the On-Ground Execution partner on behalf of Ministry of Textiles and NIFT is a big honour. As a NIFT alumni and a faculty myself in the past, this project is close to my heart and despite of all the pandemic guidelines and restrictions, we are working really hard to achieve the target of 25000 individuals from across the country. We are making sure that all protocols are adhered to and all the participants feel safe and comfortable while getting scanned with the state of the art 3D whole body scanner to gather anthropometric data required for the sizing chart.

The monumental project approved by the Government of India and supported by industry consortium CMAI entails measuring more than 25000 (Twenty-Five Thousand) people in six different cities located in six regions of India i.e. New Delhi (North), Mumbai (West), Chennai (South), Hyderabad (Centre), Kolkata (East) and Shillong (North-East) using non-contact human safe 3D body scanning technology.

Now our Indian consumers shoppers wouldn’t be confused buying branded clothes which certain brands following the UK size while others following the USA size. The INDIA SIZE will be apt for the body frames for the people of India as they vary from their counterparts in the UK and the US. Henceforth the Indian consumer would not need to compromise on the fit of the shirt or a pant or any other clothing artifact while buying the branded clothes.

There won’t be any anomaly experienced by customers anymore as India is poised to come out with its own size chart – INDIA SIZE that will usher in a drastic change in the Indian Garment industry. To counter this problem at the grass-root level, National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), under the aegis of the Ministry of Textiles, Govt. of India has initiated a massive national sizing survey to create an anthropometric database of measurements for Indians, which is a true representative of the entire Indian population. Now that the Southern leg is almost complete, after having completed the sizing process in New Delhi and Mumbai, it is being carried out with full steam now in Chennai at the NIFT campus and various other locations.

Dr. Anitha Manohar, Director NIFT Chennai, said, “INDIAsize is a venture by NIFT connecting human chain by gender, age, region and map the psychological value of fit in an apparel. It’s an attempt in understanding Indians anthropometry as a country, in its diversity and making a Indian body size chart.

Expressing his satisfaction on the progress of the National sizing survey being implemented across our vast nation, Mr.Shanthmanu, Director General, NIFT said, “INDIAsize is progressing well with completion of scanning in North and west region and currently being carried out in South. This achievement is more significant as the teams working on this process are facing unique challenges arising due to escalation in pandemic. I commend their efforts and thank the current and prospective participants for their support. I am confident that we will stay on track despite the odds and will be able to successfully complete the project by this year’s end,” the DG mentioned.