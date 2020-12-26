Despite Many the Challenges of 2020, Ohio Based Hightowers Petroleum Co. Channels Journey & Encourages All to “Don’t Stop Believin”

Cincinnati, OH: 2020 has been a time like no other. Globally we have faced down the greatest trials and tribulations. Certain truths have become clearer – the importance of family, friends and community working together is all the more self-evident. Stephen Hightower, President and CEO of Hightowers Petroleum Co. (HPC) recently said, “Look, were all in this together, and we need each other more than ever.” Now, as we wind down the challenging year that was 2020, HPC has encouraged its employees and its Ohio community to “Don’t stop believing” – a nod to the 1981 hit by Journey.

On December 18th, 2020 the HPC staff of nearly 60 came together in person and digitally for its annual Holiday Celebration to reflect upon 2020. While it would have been easy to ruminate the many challenges faced during a year like no other, instead HPC decided to reflect upon the companies many business successes. The evening revolved around a family-like bond forged between employer and employee, growing closer as a cohesive unit, evolving as humans to have one another’s back, and when people were incapable of helping themselves, the entire HPC family stepping up to help those in need.

While there were many corporate milestones achieved and new business relationships formed, for HPC, 2020 will always be remembered for the hope, the bonds, the stability and the strength of working together.

“We will get through this. This too shall pass. As a community, it is important for us to work together. Those of us who are in a position to help, we do it, without question and without disinclination. We must always have faith and don’t stop believing.” -Steve Hightower, President & CEO – Hightowers Petroleum Co.

HPC began as a licensed Motor Fuel Dealer in 1984. With foresight and continuing innovation, HPC has developed into a “Virtual Marketplace” with the ability to provide gasoline, diesel, biodiesel, ethanol, lubricants, oils and greases across the globe. Today, HPC’s customer base includes Ford Motor Company, Duke Energy, General Motors Corporation, DW Morgan Co., P.A.M. Transportation, The Kroger Company, Fed Ex, UPS, AK Steel Corporation, Progress Energy, PEPCO Holdings, Inc., Con-Edison, Catholic Health Partners, The State of Ohio, Greater Dayton RTA, Honda/TRC, University of Miami, Casers Entertainment, Boarder States Industries, Dallas DART, United Rentals, Dominion Transportation, General Mills and many others.

In August of 2020 HPC was named to Inc. Magazine’s annual 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies with recent growth of 144.85%.