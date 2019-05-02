Details of Grauer & Weil’s participation at Fastener Fair India 2019

Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd participated in Fastener Fair India 2019 held on April 25 and 26 in Mumbai. Fastener Fair is India’s premier exhibition of fastener and fixing technology where more than 175 exhibiting companies participated. The specialised exhibition is known to attract visitors from many key industrial sectors including mechanical industry, automotive industry and hardware retailing. Distributors, wholesalers, retailers are also part of the event.

Grauer & Weil (India) Limited has been a regular participant in this fair since several years.

During this year’s Fastener Fair, Grauer & Weil (India) focused on machines, tools and the systems for the entire sheet metal manufacturing process. This included metal forming, stamping, pressing, cutting, punching and coating applications. The products for these applications belong to the company’s lubricant division. Grauer & Weil (India) has been associated with Fastener Fair exhibitions for a long considering its track record as one of the best platforms that provide excellent networking opportunities with industry professionals, distributors, suppliers.

Grauer and Weil (India) Ltd displayed a host of stellar products mostly related to the Fastener Industry during the expo. The company offers a wide range of specialized lubricants and oils in varied industrial applications under the brand name of GRODAL. With the use of latest and state of the art technologies, the products are designed to give high performance and provide cost effective solutions. Some products are environment friendly and conform to stringent international standards and assure optimum quality to end users.

The company has a range of exclusive products which are specially used in the Fastener industry. Its GRODAL FORM SUPER 110 is an environment friendly-synthetic metal forming oil used in the forming operation of Steel, Stainless steel, Aluminium, Copper and alloys. Similarly, its GRODAL NUT FORMING OIL is an import substitute for nut forming oil which is used in many Fastener companies importing from Taiwan. This product is a combination of EP & lubricity additives.

The other products include GRODAL STAMP DE 2010 suitable for drawing/stamping oil for aluminium and its alloys, GRODAL ALSB 105 used in vanishing/stamping/blanking oil for aluminium, GRODAL DE 110 which is useful in forming oil for high tensile steel nuts & bolts, GRODAL RPSB 106P and GRODAL RPSB 106H range of rust preventive oils for ferrous & non ferrous metal, GRODAL CORE 40 emulsifiable oil with antirust properties and GRODAL RPFL 80 which is a rust preventive /friction reducer lubricant.

At a time when most industries are moving towards environment-friendly products, Grauer & Weil (India) has a wide range of such products in their repertoire for fastener industries.

Speaking about G&W’s participation in the expo, Yashwant Mahajan, DGM, R&D (Lubes), Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd, said, “We are thrilled to be a part of this expo because Fastener Fair India is one of the biggest platforms for stakeholders from the fastener industry to exchange knowledge and create networking opportunities. It has provided great visibility for the company and we were able to reach out to global as well as domestic players. There have been ample networking opportunities and we could also share our expertise with others.”