Detel Easy adjudged as the Best Electric Vehicle of the Year at 2020 MSME #Time2Leap

Detel, a trustworthy and value-for-money consumer brand has been recognized for outstanding accomplishment in the Electric Vehicle segment. At the 2020 MSME edition #Time2Leap award ceremony supported by Central and State ministries, Detel Easy has received the Best Electric Vehicle of the Year Award by Shri Pratap Chandra Saranagi, Hon’ble Minister of State in the Government of India for Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries, and MSME enterprises.

MSME Innovation & Startup award enables Startups and MSMEs to scale up and showcase their key innovations to global markets for a considerable impact on the economic and social development of India.

Earlier this year, Detel entered the EV segment in India with the launch of the first World’s Most Economical EV. This e-vehicle is a perfect choice for teenagers and people who wish to travel short distances or run errands. The company had sold out the first stock in just 48 hours. Detel R&D team has been working on more innovative products at economical prices.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Yogesh Bhatia, Founder, Detel said, “We are overwhelmed to be honoured by Time2Leap Awards for our first launched e-vehicle. We have been a customer-centric company since the beginning. We are committed to bringing more offerings in this segment and make all our EV’s accessible to as many people as possible. This testimony encourages us to continue following the path that we are on.”