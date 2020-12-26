Develonica (Previously Known as Aplana) is Among Clutch 1000 Service Providers

London, United Kingdom: After analyzing a dozen quantitative and qualitative factors, including customer reviews, team experience, client list, industry recognition and market presence, the Clutch.co analytical agency (USA) has identified the top 1000 service companies, and Develonica (previously known as Aplana Software Services) is among them. The group combines deep business expertise in digital transformation of business, its own pool of digital platforms and products, as well as world-class services for the development and integration of digital solutions.

Softline Holding, a leading global provider of IT solutions and services, acquired the software development outsourcing business from the Aplana Group on November 2 and launched a separate brand Develonica. After the transaction, the amount of Softline’s employees engaged in custom development increased to 500. In this manner Softline consolidates its competencies in the field of custom software development and becomes a notable player in its key markets, including BRICS, Eastern Europe and Central Asia, also expanding the geography of projects and getting customers in the USA, Ireland, Great Britain and other countries.

The custom software development business of Aplana was established if 2000. The team has strong expertise in several technology stacks (including Microsoft), as well as proven competencies in a number of promising verticals, such as finance, telecom, manufacturing, fuel and energy, transport, and government agencies. The company is ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 27001 certified.