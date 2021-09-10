Developers bet big on the upcoming festive season

The Indian real estate sector made an impressive rebound despite disruptions and market upheavals during the pandemic. The sector has registered an indomitable spirit and has remained resilient to become an investor’s favourite. Interest rates are historically low that has pushed investors to proceed with their purchase decisions. Demand for workspaces in homes, functional areas, dedicated space for study, gymnasiums, and entertainment zones will continue to dominate the market. The segment has remained the safest investment option and conducive government policies, lucrative offers with guaranteed higher and secured returns will attract investors to keep market sentiment buoyed throughout 2021. The real estate sector which witnessed a strong revival in the last three quarters is now looking forward to the festive season to keep the sales momentum going.

Here are a few offers by real estate developers to look for:

The Wadhwa Group

For Ganesh Chaturthi in the month of September The Wadhwa Group, one of India’s leading real estate development

companies and a prominent realty player in Mumbai, is currently running ‘Vighnaharta Offer’ for their projects Wadhwa Pristine at Matunga, TW Gardens at Kandivali & Dukes Horizon at Chembur. For TW Gardens at Kandivali for which the construction is going in full swing, the Group is offering Zero Stamp Duty Benefit along with a 25:75 Payment Plan. For Wadhwa Pristine at Matunga which is nearing possession, the Group is offering Zero Stamp Duty Benefit along with a 25:75 Payment Plan. For Dukes Horizon at Chembur for which the construction is going in full swing, the Group is offering Zero Stamp Duty Benefit along with Flexi-Payment Plan.

Mr. Bhasker Jain, Head – Sales, Marketing & CRM at The Wadhwa Group said, “The real estate sector witnesses positive sentiments flowing in the market during the festive season which further spike the demand for properties every year. Moreover, the lucrative and flexible festival deals offered by developers attract home buyers and lead to better sales during this period. While investing in a property, buyers should not only look at the attractive deals but also consider the reputation of the developer and other factors like connectivity, accessibility, proper planning & designing, execution capability, and amenities that the developer has to offer.”

Runwal Group

Runwal Group, one of the top real estate brands of the country has come up with a collection of the coolest offers available across all their projects – Runwal Bliss and Runwal Avenue at Kanjurmarg East, Runwal Forests at Kanjurmarg West, Runwal Pinnacle at Mulund West, and Runwal Gardens at Dombivli.

For their project Runwal Bliss at Kanjurmarg East, the Group is offering no floor rise and PLC charges. A customer can pay just 10% now and the rest nearing possession.

For their other project Runwal Avenue at Kanjurmarg East, the Group is offering its customers flexible payment plans with no stamp duty to be paid.

For their project Runwal Forests at Kanjurmarg West, Runwal Group is offering special festive pricing for 1 BHK home.

For their project Runwal Pinnacle at Mulund West, the Group is offering no floor rise and PLC charges. A customer can pay just 10% now and get a one-year payment holiday.

For their 115 acre township Runwal Gardens at Dombivli East, they are offering Zero Stamp Duty, Zero Floor Rise, Zero Registration along with an additional festive offer.

Commenting on the offers, Mr. Rajat Rastogi, Executive Director, Runwal Group said, “We had a great start to 2021 and business has been excellent. Moving forward with the same momentum, we decided to provide our customers with special benefits this festive season. We are very happy with the extremely encouraging response we have received already.”

Prescon Group

Prescon Group will be launching their new project at Mahim where prices are most attractive with sea-facing apartments starting from 1.7 cr onwards.

Mr. Vedanshu Kedia – Director, Prescon Group said, “We are launching our flagship project this festive season at groundbreaking prices. For the first time in Mumbai, we are bringing to the market sea-facing apartments starting at 1.7 cr onwards. As the auspicious festive season approaches, potential home buyers are vying to make their purchase decision and are on the lookout for property offers and schemes. Keeping the pandemic situation in mind, we are enabling our customers with easy payment plans, attractive financing options, and on-the-spot home loan approvals. We believe that this festive season will be an excellent customer experience coupled with great offers and easy financing that will truly benefit our customers!

Tridhaatu Realty

Tridhaatu is running a Zero Stamp Duty offer on their projects Tridhaatu Aum and Tridhaadu Morya in Chembur till 30th September 2021.

“Auspicious days always create positive sentiment and people tend to start something new or make new purchases on such occasions. Considering this festive mood, we at Tridhaatu Realty are offering zero stamp duty on our projects for the festive occasion. The residential segment looks very promising in the current scenario, as customers have now realized the importance of owning a home. With zero stamp duty on offer along with all-time low home loan rates, they can now aim to fulfill their dream”, said Mr. Dhananjay Sandu, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Tridhaatu Realty.