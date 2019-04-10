Developers come up with offers to push business

Navratra the nine days festival of Hindus is considered to be auspicious. It is believed to bring happiness and optimism with it. The season not only ignites the buyer’s sentiments but it is also a catalyst to revive the market as well.

This period is usually marked by new project launches with developers doling out attractive offers, schemes, freebies, flexible financing options etc. This Navratra many factors like budget, elections, cut in repo rate are going to work in favour of the real estate sector. The developers have come up with a special offer to its buyers. Many are offering innovative schemes rather than discounts which can be helpful for buyers in selecting the right project.

“The real estate sector expects a good start to the financial year with the beginning of Navratri. These nine days are considered as the ideal time to make property investments due to the belief that it brings good luck and prosperity. We, at Elan Group, are offering gold coins, international trips and much more on every booking to our customers on this auspicious occasion of the year. This will certainly help in increasing the demand for the real estate sector and the sales are also expected to rise by 30%.” said Mr. Ravish Kapoor, Managing Director, Elan Group.

Several developers are expecting an increase in sales during this Navratri.

“Buyers prefer this time period to finalize their property deal and move in. At present, the Indian real estate market is almost consolidated encouraging investors and end users to invest into in. Backed by multiple policy reforms, buyers are optimistic of good returns on their investment. Therefore, considering the present state of market, we are expecting the good turnaround which would certainly encourage the sales.” said Mr. Gaurav Mittal, Managing Director, CHD Developers

“The market is usually expected to be in full swing during the Navratri as these days are considered to be an auspicious time to make a property decision. For this Navratras, the number of inquiries and actual site visits has increased at least three times compared to the last year. Based on the response so far, we can certainly see around 25% of site visits getting converted into sales,” said Mr. Amir Husain, President- Sales & Marketing, Orris Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.

It can be said that the festive season creates a win-win situation for both the buyers and developer communities to be benefitted from the auspicious time of the year.