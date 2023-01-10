Devendra Kumar appointed as Human Resource Manager at Crowne Plaza New Delhi Okhla

Crowne Plaza New Delhi Okhla (IHG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Devendra Kumar as the Human Resource Manager. With over 14 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Devendra is a seasoned professional who would be responsible for overseeing Human Resource management, hiring functions, employee engagement and strategic interventions by putting creative ideas into practice.

Devendra brings with him a wealth of knowledge in terms of compliances, manpower planning, performance management, grievance handling, learning & development, payroll management, budgeting and forecasting which would be crucial to achieve organization’s goals and objectives. He arrives at the Crowne Plaza New Delhi Okhla with a vision to sustain the hotel’s existing ‘People first’ positioning while establishing high performing, brand hearted, super engaged workforce through his innovative approaches. He will strive towards fostering IHG’s core value of ‘Room To Be Yourself’ while contributing towards Diversity & Inclusion culture. Devendra is known to demonstrate proficiency in conflict management and interpersonal skills that makes him a dynamic and passionate Human Resource professional.

Prior to Crowne Plaza New Delhi Okhla, Devendra has worked with leading international and national hotels chains such as Radisson, Marriott International, Amritara Hotels and Resorts and Four Points by Sheraton. In addition to work, Devendra enjoys watching classic movies, travelling and spending quality time with family & friends.