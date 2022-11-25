DevTools & HR Tech Platform CometLabs bags funding from SucSEED Indovation & CIE IIIT Hyderabad

Delhi: 25 November 2022: CometLabs IT Solutions Pvt Ltd. has secured an undisclosed amount of funding from SucSEED Indovation Fund and CIE-IIIT Hyderabad as part of its pre-seed round.

Sharing his excitement, Prashant Katiyar, the Co-Founder and CEO of CometLabs said, “We are thankful to SucSEED Indovation Fund and IIIT Hyderabad who have shown faith in our vision. The pre-seed funding we raised from them will help us build a more powerful technology and onboard more developers onto the platform.”

Founded by final-year engineering students, from different IIITs, CometLabs aims to fulfill the demand for tech talent by vetting and curating developer profiles. Moreover, they are revolutionizing the hiring and interview process based on past projects by building niche vetting tools for different tech stacks.

“During Covid Pandemic, in March 2020, as a freshman at IIIT Guwahati, I started a community of student developers from different IIITs and NITs and other institutes. We mentored each other, did a lot of freelancing together with startups and identified their problems in hiring tech talents. We’re an 8000+ folks developer community now,” said Prashant.

A few months later in October 2021, I was joined by Rishika, a sophomore at IIIT Dharwad and we started CometLabs. Later we were accompanied by our founding members, Shivam Soni, Manish Kumar, and Vineel Sai, he added.