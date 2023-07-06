DGFT E-BRC: Making the Process of Export Easier

Banks provide exporters with an Electronic Bank Realisation Certificate (e-BRC) as proof of payment and export. It is employed to request rewards under a number of programs covered by the Foreign Trade Policy. In order to encourage paperless commerce, the DGFT has developed an electronic platform for Bank Realisation Certificates, or e-BRC or dgft ebrc. Banks can electronically send their foreign exchange realization to the DGFT server using e-BRC technology. Through the use of a digital certificate, this procedure is protected. A Bank Realisation Certificate (BRC) is a document that a bank issues to show that an exporter has been paid by an importer for the exported products. The bank should be informed of the value of the items that exporters intend to send abroad.

Why do exporters require an e-BRC? What is it used for?

An e-BRC (Electronic Bank Realisation Credential) is a crucial digital credential for export industry workers. It is given out by a bank as proof that the exporter has been paid by the importer in exchange for the export of goods. The value of the products being exported must be declared by exporters. An exporter can ask their bank to close the Export Data Processing and Monitoring System (EDPMS) entry and acquire an e-BRC once all payments for a shipping bill have been received. Any business seeking benefits under the FTP must present a valid BRC as proof of payment realization against shipments made. A bank will issue a DGFT e-BRC (Electronic Bank Realisation Certificate) as evidence that the exporter has been paid by the importer. Learn about eBRC’s definition, use, and acquisition process here.

What function does an e-BRC serve in exports?

To take advantage of the numerous export incentives (duty exemptions, subsidies, low-cost loans, etc.) provided by the government as a part of the Foreign Trade Policy, an exporter needs an e-BRC. The Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) implements the FTP and several export incentives in India. Previously an offline process, the DGFT has transformed the entire procedure into an electronic, paperless one. It enables banks to upload files and export-related foreign exchange data to the DGFT e-BRC system. This data is communicated using the e-BRC digital certificate.

How does the e-BRC procedure operate?

The process of payment reconciliation includes a crucial stage called DGFT e-BRC. The e-BRC procedure is described as follows:

Export paperwork and the Electronic Foreign Inward Remittance Certificate (eFIRCs) are filed to the appropriate banks by the exporter once they have been paid into their bank account in full and within nine months of the shipping bill’s date.

The exporter’s bank pays the invoice in EDPMS and creates an electronic bill of credit on the DGFT website.

Exporters can then pick up their e-BRC from their bank or DGFT e-BRC once banks upload the INR equivalent of the realized foreign exchange using the exchange rate set by the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC).

How can I file an export incentive claim using e-BRC?

On the Indian Customs Electronic Data Interchange Platform, known as ICEGATE, a shipping bill is created electronically in India. Through ICEGATE, the DGFT automatically and electronically obtains the data from a shipping bill. To claim export incentives, an exporter must link pertinent shipping bills with e-BRC.

DGFT determines the value on which the export incentive is to be provided when an exporter requests one under a DGFT program. For this, DGFT e-BRC compares the Free on Board (FOB) value of the exported goods as mentioned in the shipping bill, with the total realized value against export as reported in the e-BRC.

When submitting an application for an export incentive, the exporter must ensure that the bank reports the e-BRC value and that it reflects the realized value. If it is smaller, the bank should lower the e-BRC value.

Amazon Global Selling offers support at all phases of exports and also credits earnings to the seller’s Indian bank account in order to make exporting from India quick and straightforward. Additionally, it offers assistance in acquiring DGFT e-BRCs and other payment-related paperwork.

Exporting goods online is simple with Amazon Global Selling

An e-commerce export program called Amazon Global Selling can help you move your company from India to marketplaces in more than 200 nations and territories. Without opening a store or warehouse abroad, you can export from India whether you’re a producer, seller, reseller, or owner of a budding brand.

Is E-BRC a requirement for export?

Once all payments for a shipping bill have been received, the exporter can ask their bank to close the entry in EDPMS and issue them a DGFT e-BRC. Any business seeking benefits under the Foreign Trade Policy is required to submit a valid BRC as evidence of payment realization against shipped goods.

What further applications does E-BRC have?

In addition to assisting exporters in obtaining export incentives under the Foreign Trade Policy and claiming GST refunds, DGFT e-BRC serves as a key source of financial data and an economic indicator.

What distinguishes the e-BRC from the e-FIRC?

BRCs, or bank realization certificates, are given by banks to exporters in exchange for export shipping invoices. A bank will issue a FIRC, or foreign inward remittance certificate, to its clients if it receives money from abroad.

How can I check the e-BRC status online?

On the DGFT e-BRC server, click. Enter your 11-digit IFSC code and IEC code. selecting “facilitation” and then selecting “view and print your E-BRC” will bring up the options. Amazon Global Selling makes exporting goods from India easy for vendors like you. Understanding the export compliance requirements and laws for various nations and product categories is the first step in expanding a firm globally. Through the Exports Compliance dashboard, Amazon connects you with specialists who can help you get your documentation in order to ease your export journey by guiding you through the important requirements and regulations.