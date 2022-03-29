Dhaba At The Claridges Announces Its Divine Navratri Thali On The Auspicious Occasion Of Navratri

New Delhi, March 29th, 2022: Dhaba at The Claridges has created a particularly nutritious Navratri thali with a festive atmosphere for its guests with no compromise to their taste buds.

The Special Navratri Thali brings an extensive menu with Mewa Mave ki Tikki, Malaidaar Paneer, Sookhi Chatpati Arbi Katha-Meetha seetafal, Chironji ki daal, Kuttu ki poori, Anar Raita, Sabudana papad, refreshing meethi lassi, Fresh fruit Salad to the table along with Rasmalai for dessert. These delicacies have been handcrafted by expert chefs keeping in mind the purity of the occasion and giving guests a true Navratri experience.

The Claridges’ Dhaba is the ideal address to celebrate Navratri, with an incredible atmosphere to compliment and intensify the joyous vibe with their loved ones

Details:

Venue: Dhaba in The Claridges New Delhi

Date: 2nd April 2022 to 11th April 2022

Timings: Lunch- 12:30 pm – 2:45 pm

Dinner– 7:00 pm – 10:30 pm

Price: INR 1995 plus taxes