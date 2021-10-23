Dhani launches new campaign featuring Bollywood Superstar Ayushmann Khurrana

for their flagship product, OneFreedom card

Mumbai, 21st October 2021: Dhani Services Ltd, one of India’s fastest-growing app & web platform for transactional finance & primary healthcare services, launches a new campaign “Ab Plans Nahin, Payments Push Kar” featuring multifaceted superstar Ayushmann Khurrana. The campaign has been conceptualized and created by Leo Burnett Orchard.

The TVCs take a humorous route showing some of the common problems people face in their day-to-day life and demonstrate how Dhani OneFreedom card can provide efficient solutions to all these problems. It establishes the option of pushing the payment and not one’s plans. Ayushmann Khurrana with his India-wide appeal and connect perfectly amplifies this message in his signature effervescent style.

Link to film: https://youtu.be/r4WCcseMFbo

Commenting on the campaign, Ankit Banga, CMO Dhani, said, “By personifying the behaviour of “Push-kar”, our campaign looks to introduce India to a novel “Pay in 3″ Card that allows you to keep enjoying your lives and manage your payments more efficiently. Ayushmann’s charm, wit and relatability will be a great asset in this journey.”

Adding further, Pravin Sutar, Head of Creative, Leo Burnett Orchard said, “While pushing the pause button on purchasing our wish listed items may help us save some money and mind our budgets, it also keeps us from experiencing the little joys of life. With Dhani’s One Freedom Card, users can fulfill their wishes and pay later. Ayushmann Khurrana’s capability of connecting with people irrespective of their age, gender, income, made us believe that he’ll be the perfect person to drive home this message.”

On being part of the campaign Bollywood star, Ayushmann Khurrana shares “It’s wonderful to witness brands like Dhani take on common financial issues and provide such fresh solutions. I’m looking forward to my association with the brand which I’m sure will be just as delightful for the audience as it has been for me over the past few months.”

Campaign Credits:

Creative Agency: Leo Burnett Orchard

Head of Creative: Pravin Sutar

Creative team: Srishty Kamboj

Executive Vice President: Gaurav Dudeja

Vice President: Bhawana Choudhary

Brand Services Director: Nikita Chakraborty

Production House: Content Factory by Prodigious

Director: Sanket Pathare

Producer: Aanandita Banerjee, Hetuk Mehta

Client:

Head of Marketing: Ankit Banga

Brand Managers: Vidish Kenia, Sabin

Content Strategist: Prakhar Khandelwal

About Dhani

Dhani Services Ltd is a consumer business that operates through its app Dhani and provides digital healthcare and digital transactional finance to its customers. Being the 3rd most downloaded business app in the country, the company has gone from strength to strength to garner a customer base of 30 million+ customers spread across 500+ cities in India. With 9 million+ monthly active users, Dhani has continually prioritized the need of the hour in the country to design affordable offerings made for today and geared for tomorrow.

About Leo Burnett Orchard:

Leo Burnett Orchard, a part of The Leo Burnett Group India, is a full-service integrated agency that specializes in strategy, creative, activation with digital, at its core. The agency has successfully built iconic brands across various categories including Amazon in e-commerce, OLA in personal mobility, Dream 11 in online gaming, Viacom 18 in media and OTT platforms. The agency is home to brands such as ACKO, PayNearby, Voot, Dailyhunt, Lee and many more which has earned us several accolades.