Dharmendra Pradhan concludes 2-day visit to Bangkok

Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Shri Dharmendra Pradhan concluded the 2-day visit to Bangkok today where he participated in the 7th Asian Energy Ministers’ Round Table organized by International Energy Forum (IEF). India is the current Chair of the IEF which is the largest inter-governmental organization in the field of oil and gas comprising 72 member countries, accounting for 90% of global supply and demand of oil and gas. Members include developing, developed, OPEC, Non-OPEC and G20 countries. 18 of the G20 countries are members of IEF.

During the visit, Shri Pradhan met his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Thailand, Bahrain, Brunei, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Kuwait, Yemen and other countries. Speaking at a Plenary session on Natural Gas, he highlighted the importance of overcoming market and policy hurdles and move to a flexible, transparent and non-discriminatory global LNG trading regime which would expedite ushering in the golden age of gas. He also highlighted efforts of the government to move to a gas-based economy and the avenues for FDI in building infrastructure for gas including LNG terminals, pipelines, CGD etc. He highlighted the unprecedented leap of 30 places made by India in the ease of doing business and also how PM Ujjwala Scheme can be a model to be adopted in developing countries of Asia and Africa.

Minister Pradhan held a detailed bilateral meeting with the Saudi Energy Minister Mr. KHALID AL-FALIH. The Saudi Minister congratulated for India gaining 30 positions in World Bank Ease of Doing Business index. The two Ministers reviewed entire gamut of oil and gas cooperation between the two countries.

Shri Pradhan met Mr. U WIN KHIANG, Minister of Energy and Electricity of Myanmar. He expressed keenness to closely collaborate with India and learn from Indian experience on meeting consumer requirement of petroleum products.

Had a good interaction with Secretary General of Int’l Energy Forum;India wl host the Ministerial Session in April’18 pic.twitter.com/OKIEYxLxrn — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) November 2, 2017

Shri Pradhan invited the Ministerial counterparts to attend the IEF Ministerial meeting which India will host in New Delhi on 10-12 April 2018. The event is expected to be attended by above 50 energy ministers, heads of international organizations like OPEC, IEA, IGU, and CEOs of Global oil majors. This would be the largest congregation in the oil and gas sector at the Ministerial level.

The Minister visited a Skill Development Centre in Bangkok. He also addressed the India-Thai Chamber of Commerce, a 50-year-old prestigious body, where he elaborated the economic successes of last 40 months and PrimeMinister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of New India. He appealed the Indian origin business persons to remain connected to India through whichever way possible.