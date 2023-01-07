DHL Express India delivers the joy of festivals with festive offer

Mumbai, India, January 7, 2023: DHL Express, the world’s leading international express service provider, is spreading festive cheer with an exclusive offer for its retail customers in India.

As part of the offer, DHL Express retail customers can get up to 50% discount on international shipments until January 23, 2023. The discount is available across DHL’s 700 retail stores for shipments weighing 2-10 kgs as well as 15kg, 20kg, 25kg, and 30kg. Customers can use this special deal to send sweets, curated gifts, homemade delicacies, and more to their loved ones across the globe to celebrate festivals like Pongal, Makar Sankranti, Bihu, Lohri, and Bogi Pandigai.

“Festivals form a huge part of Indian households. It is a time for families and friends to get together. But this feeling is mostly missed by those living abroad. This is our way of helping our customers reach their loved ones living across boundaries to show that they are important and included in their celebrations,” said Sandeep Juneja, Vice President, of Sales and Marketing, at DHL Express India.

Customers can leverage DHL’s global network of 220 countries and territories to send their good wishes to family and friends. The offer also comes with an assurance of complete shipment visibility through proactive updates via SMS and e-mail, ensuring hassle-free deliveries across the world.

To enquire about this offer, customers can call DHL Express’ Toll-Free number 1800 11 1345 or SMS DHL to 56161