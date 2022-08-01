DHL Express India delivers the joy of Rakhi to customers through an exclusive offer this festive season

Mumbai, August 1: DHL Express, the world’s leading international express service provider, is once again spreading festive cheer across boundaries with an exclusive offer for its retail customers, this Raksha Bandhan. The offer aims to bring families staying abroad closer to home through rakhi and gifts.

As part of the rakhi festive offer, DHL’s retail customers can get up to 50% discount on international rakhi and gift shipments till 13th August 2022. The discount is available pan-India, across DHL’s more than 650 retail stores for shipments weighing 0.5kg to 2.5kg as well as 5kg, 10kg, 15kg and 20kg. Customers can use this special deal to send sweets, curated gifts, homemade delicacies and more to their loved ones living across the globe.

“At DHL Express, we recognize the joy that festivals bring to our lives. Therefore, we have curated these special offers on the ceremonious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. We hope this enables the “Rakhis & Gifts” movement across the seven seas and strengthens the bonds. This is another example of DHL’s ‘Excellence, Simply Delivered’,” said Sandeep Juneja, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, DHL Express India.

DHL Express India introduced the offer to cater to the rise in gifting during this season. It is also designed strategically, bearing in mind the significant number of Indians who live overseas.

Customers can leverage DHL’s global network of 220 countries and territories to send their token of good wishes to family and friends. The offer also comes with an assurance of complete shipment visibility through proactive updates via SMS and e-mail, ensuring hassle-free deliveries across the world.

To enquire about this offer, customers can call DHL Express’ Toll-Free number 1800 11 1345.