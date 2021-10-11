DHL Express India spreads festive cheer this season with its Dandiya to Diwali offer

Pune: DHL Express, the world’s leading international express service provider, is spreading festive delight amongst customers through a multitude of exciting offers. This Dandiya season, DHL Express India will enable customers to send gifts, sweets, and more to their loved ones with an unmatched 40% discount on all international shipments from India.

In response to the uptake in international gifting during the festive season, DHL Express India has launched this festive offer where the cost of sending shipments weighing 2-10 kgs, 15 and 20 kgs will be available at a 40% discount. The offer will be valid from 4th October to 6th November 2021.

To receive this offer, customers can either give a missed call to 8422930000 or simply SMS DHL to 56161 using the offer code: FESTIVAL. This offer is also available across all the over 650 DHL Express service points in India.

“As customers continue to get attuned to the new-norm of living where celebrations continue over virtual meets, we, with our people-first and customer-first approach want to ensure that our customers are not missing out on the festive charm. In light of this, we have come up with exciting festive offers to aid our customers in reconnecting with their loved ones by exchanging presents, which is also in line with our Insanely Customer Centric approach,” said Sandeep Juneja, Vice President, Sales, and Marketing, DHL Express India.

With our extensive global network that spans over 220 countries and territories, our customers can leverage the offer to send gifts to their loved ones anywhere in the world. The offer comes with complete shipment visibility through proactive updates via SMS and email to ensure hassle-free deliveries across the world.

In addition, customers can also leverage DHL Express India’s Diwali offer of 40% discount on 2-10 kgs, 15 and 20 kgs shipments. This offer will be valid from 11 October to 6 November 2021.