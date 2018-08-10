DHL Express, the world’s leading international express services provider, today inaugurated its service center in Madurai. This marks the ninth facility established by DHL Express in Tamil Nadu – the only international express services player to establish such a wide network in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. RS Subramanian, Country Manager, DHL Express India said, “With Madurai evolving as a prominent trade hub for numerous industries, DHL’s investment will help the growth of international trade from this cluster. Our new Service Center reinforces our ongoing commitment towards the thriving business community in Tamil Nadu and provides significant service improvement for customers. We remain focused on being a key trade facilitator for small and medium enterprises, making it easy for them to do business globally.”

Located on Theni Main Road, the 5000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility will cater to the areas of Madurai, Virudhunagar and Sivakasi. Its strategic location allows easy access between Madurai and DHL Express’ Bengaluru Gateway, benefiting customers by saving at least one to two days on overall shipment transit time.

Madurai is emerging as a leading rubber manufacturing hub with approximately 6000 medium, small and medium enterprises operating within this sector. The city is also home to many textile companies, which is one of the traditionally well-developed sectors in Tamil Nadu. Additionally, Sivakasi is a well-known commercial printing hub, while Virudhunagar is renowned for its expertise in weaving.

The sustained expansion in Tamil Nadu is part of DHL Express’ €45 million investment committed towards the company’s infrastructure development in key industrial clusters across the country. DHL Express continues to work towards its expansion in Tier 2 markets, upgrading infrastructure, and bolstering its retail presence.

DHL Express has maintained its leadership position in India since 1979, providing customers with access to 659 cities and over 33,000 locations within the country. The company has over 60,000 customers in India, including importers, exporters, manufacturers, entrepreneurs and small and medium sized businesses. With a robust nationwide network of over 400 vehicles on road, 19 weekly inter-continental flights, 67 daily international and 80 domestic commercial flights, DHL Express customers in India have access to an international network of over 220 countries and territories.