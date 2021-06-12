Dhurina Forays into Jammu & Kashmir…

Haryana: Dhurina Ventures Private Limited, an e-Learning platform for state and regional competitive exams announced their expansion by entering Jammu & Kashmir. Headquartered in Fatehabad, Haryana, the brand is currently present in Bihar, Haryana, Rajsthan and Uttar Pradesh. With an aim to provide quality coaching and convenience at an affordable rate, they have also launched a specialised online course on their mobile application in collaboration with the region’s best faculty, Wing-Ek-Udaan that will guide, educate and inform the aspiring students about the courses’ availability. The course structure includes recorded video lectures, live lectures, e-notes and e-books.

Addressing the barriers for imparting quality coaching for state level civil service exam preparations, Dhurina has been passionately working towards transforming the socio-economic scenarios across the tier 2 and 3 markets, irrespective of student’s gender and financial status, by providing mobile friendly affordable coaching options. To provide an edge to their mission, they have been innovating solutions so that the students don’t have to depend on educational setups across the urban areas that eventually leave with them less time at hand for studies and furthermore, added expenses.

Commenting on the development, Sachin Sardana, Co-founder and COO of Dhurina said, “This foray is a strategic step towards empowering the untapped potential across Jammu and Kashmir, by preparing them for state level civil exams and help them reach a step closer to their dream jobs”.

“Understanding the vulnerability that the education sector has to face, our endeavor is to provide quality content, expert faculty and innovative training mechanisms, keeping affordability in mind, for the aspiring students”, adds Ajay Kumar Rathore, Co-founder and CEO of Dhurina.

With a larger vision to create an efficient and future ready workforce, Dhurina has invested approximately INR 15,00,000 in the region for an un-interrupted education boost. Since, inception, Dhurina has been instrumental in imparting quality education to more than 15 lakh students from across the country. The company is targeting a cumulative growth of 200% and 50 lakh growth in student numbers by FY 2022. Catering to the growing demands, they also have plans to ramp up the educational infrastructure for state level civil examination preparations across Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Gujarat by, year end.

About Dhurina:

Established in 2019 by Sachin Sardana , Ajay Kumar, Murari Singh, and Sanjay Singh, Dhurina is a Harayana-based edtech startup for state and regional competitive exams. The startup has set-up high tech studios across various smaller cities and rural areas of Rajasthan, Bihar, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh to provide quality video lectures to students. With a team of 100 plus highly qualified faculty having more than 10 years of teaching experience, Dhurina has been instrumental in imparting quality education to more than 15 lakh students from across the country. A three month course fee ranges from Rs 1200 to Rs 1500, depending on the syllabus of exams.