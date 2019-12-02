Dia Mirza leads the Strike Against Climate Change in Mumbai

Climate change is affecting millions of lives worldwide each day and countless people the world over have been actively voicing out their feelings about the biggest threat to this planet. To combat a monstrous problem such as climate change, reforms and government policy changes are needed at the global level and for this people from different socioeconomic backgrounds need to come together. Unfortunately, given how slowly mankind is progressing towards resolving this issue, strikes and protests are the only way for people to voice their feelings at a level where they are heard. Hence, on this 29th of November, Mumbai is coming together to make its voice heard against climate change and appeal to the concerned authorities to demand an end to fossil-fuels.

The 4th Global Climate Strike on 29th November which happened in Mumbai, Carter Road, Bandra at 4:00 pm saw Actor Dia Mirza, business leaders from different fields and a wide variety of students come together in unison for supporting the movement towards stopping or slowing down global climate change.