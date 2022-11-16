Diabetes is the byproduct of an unhealthy lifestyle: Dr Batra’s® Group of Companies

India, November 16, 2022: The word diabetes has paved its way in the lives of Indians in the recent past, more so that the country is becoming an epicenter of the disease at a rapid pace. According to a National Center for Biotechnology Information report, approximately 77 million individuals had diabetes in India in 2019, and it is expected to reach over 134 million by 2045.

Since non-communicable diseases like diabetes or hypertension are lifestyle-related, these ailments are inevitable, so the only way to tackle them is by administering a healthy lifestyle, thereby decreasing its progression.

Contributing to the treatment of this disease, Dr Batra’s® Healthcare has treated over 6,000 diabetic patients with homeopathy. The patients treated at Dr Batra’s Healthcare have received a sense of balance and harmony in their day-to-day life and have also experienced healthy, effective, and long-lasting results.

Commenting on World Diabetes Day, Dr Mukesh Batra, Padma Shri recipient and Founder of Dr Batra’s® Group of Companies, said, “With diabetes being prominent among older individuals, Dr Batra’s has seen a predilection towards a younger age group. This is a concern to reckon with. As a result, it has become essential for diabetic treatment to be holistic. And given that diabetes is essentially a lifestyle disease, homeopathy is an especially good choice because it takes into account the psychological and emotional factors that contribute to the disease including stress and anxiety.

What’s more is that homeopathic medicines can be taken safely, along with your conventional or pharmaceutical medications, including insulin. The appropriate homeopathic remedy will help balance blood sugar levels naturally, without side effects.

Adding to the importance of following the sickness-to-fitness aspect, one should also eat a healthy diet, comprising all nutrients. Exercising could help too as it boosts your insulin sensitivity, so ensure that you get at least 30 minutes of exercise every day’’.