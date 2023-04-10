Dialllog Workflow CRM for Investors Announces Partnership with Dealroom.co for Data Enrichment Services

Both companies are committed to providing cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions to their clients and have worked together to deliver seamless integration of their services. The partnership will lead to an increase in market share and sustainable growth for both companies.

Dialllog CRM for investors replaces legacy funnel-focused CRMs which capture less than 30% of critical business information, with a workflow ecosystem management tool. In Dialllog, all external and team activities and communications are organized into workflows, all information is managed in one place. The platform focuses on enabling teams with insights for action, driving collaboration with automation, and acts as the single source of truth for the team at all times.

Dealroom. co provides comprehensive data on companies, investors, and industries, using a combination of AI and human expertise to collect, verify and analyze information. With this partnership, Dialllog’s clients will have access to Dealroom’s extensive data sets, allowing them to enrich their customer data with additional insights such as funding rounds, growth metrics, and other relevant data points.

“We are thrilled to partner with Dealroom. co to provide our clients with access to valuable data that will help them better understand their ecosystem of relationships with co-investors, LPs, partners, and companies they invest in,” said Karina Collis, CEO of Dialllog CRM. “From day one, our clients requested data enrichment to analyze potential co-investors, LPs, and investees more quickly. They told us they consider Dealroom data to be the most reliable. I later learned that Dealroom is unique due to its focus on data collection. They collect data from various sources, partner with industry players, and have their own research team. In contrast, other data providers rely primarily on user-generated data, which affects the accuracy and completeness of the data. We didn’t want that for our users. By using Dealroom’s data enrichment services, our clients can work more efficiently, gain a distinctive competitive edge by combining their insights with Dealroom data, and ultimately drive business growth.”

This partnership comes at a time when businesses are increasingly relying on data to inform their decision-making processes. By integrating Dealroom’s data enrichment services into Dialllog’s CRM platform, investment funds, and deal-making teams can seamlessly access the data they need to optimize their fundraising, sourcing, investment, and other processes and strengthen relationships with their entire ecosystem.

