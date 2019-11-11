DICV Wins Award for Outstanding Contribution to Indo-German Economic Relations

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Wins Award for Outstanding Contribution to Indo-German Economic Relations

Indo-German Chamber of Commerce award granted at event attended by Dr. Angela Merkel, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany

DICV exports to Germany grew close to 400% from 2017 to 2018

Mr. Satyakam Arya, MD & CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, said, “Combining German technology and Indian value engineering has proved to be a winning formula; with ‘Make in India’, DICV now exports BharatBenz and other Daimler brands to over 50 countries around the world.”

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), a 100% Daimler AG-owned entity operating under the umbrella of Daimler Trucks Asia, has been awarded for their ‘Outstanding Contribution to Indo-German Economic Relations’ by the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce after increasing their exports to Germany by almost 400% from 2017 to 2018.

The award was presented by Mr. Christian Hirte, the Parliamentary State Secretary of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy at an event attended by high-ranking foreign dignatories including Dr. Angela Merkel, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany.

BharatBenz is the CV brand tailored for the Indian market and its demanding customer requirements by Daimler AG, the world’s leading CV manufacturer. First launched in September 2012 with the introduction of its heavy-duty haulage trucks, BharatBenz has now handed over more than 1 lakh (100,000) vehicles to customers worldwide.

Accepting the award on the company’s behalf, Mr. Pradeep Kumar Thimmaiyan, DICV’s Vice President of Product Engineering said, “It’s an honor to receive such a prestigious award in recognition of our success in making India into an export hub for the world.”

DICV recently announced that they had crossed the 25,000 mark for exporting vehicles and had also sold over 100 million parts internationally since they began exporting in 2013. Leading the transition to BS VI, DICV has also shared its plans to export fully-built vehicles, engines and parts to countries like Mexico, Chile and Brazil starting in 2021/2022.

DICV’s Oragadam plant is the only Daimler location worldwide which produces engines, transmissions, trucks and buses catering to four brands – BharatBenz, FUSO, Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner.