Dierbergs’ Campaign Raises More Than $118,000 for Operation Food Search

(St. Louis, Mo., Jan. 25, 2021) Dierbergs Markets, which recently held its annual “Hunger Never Takes a Holiday” campaign from Nov. 10 through Jan. 4, raised $118,230 for non-profit hunger relief organization Operation Food Search (OFS). The campaign encouraged Dierbergs’ customers to make monetary donations, as well as donate a $5 bag of food to feed a family of two or a $10 bag of food to feed a family of four.

Dierbergs Markets partners year-round with Operation Food Search to bring food to those at risk of hunger in the bi-state community. Last year Dierbergs donated more than $2.1 million worth of food, which equates to a total of 1,272,957 pounds of food.

“Partnering with Operation Food Search is more important than ever as the pandemic continues to affect families throughout our community. We are grateful to our wonderful customers for their generous donations at the register to support local families at risk of hunger,” said Laura Dierberg Padousis, VP and Secretary of Dierbergs Markets.

“Our 40-year partnership with Dierbergs Markets has enabled our organization to fulfill our mission in alleviating food insecurity, particularly during these uncertain times when the need is at an all-time high,” said Operation Food Search Executive Director Kristen Wild. “We are truly grateful to the Dierbergs’ family and team for their ongoing efforts to feed our community throughout the year.”

Dierbergs traces its roots to a country store founded in 1854 in West St. Louis County. Four generations have managed the company, which had only one location until 1967. Today Dierbergs employs more than 4,000 associates in 24 St. Louis metropolitan area stores and a location at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks.

Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization located at 1644 Lotsie Blvd. that provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and increases access to healthy and affordable food. The agency provides food and services to 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of whom are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 27 Missouri and Illinois counties and the city of St. Louis. For more information, call (314) 726-5355 or visit Operation Food Search.