Digidarts’ COO Nitisha Agarwal completes 5 years

India June 2021: Nitisha Agarwal celebrates 5 years of growth with Digidarts, India’s pioneer performance-driven Digital Marketing Agency. Ever since she got on board, Nitisha has been instrumental in building Digidarts into what it is today — a high-performance organization of marketing ninjas with a strong track record of delivering growth, both for her clients and the agency.

As a COO, she defines and leads the strategic growth vision for the company while constantly innovating processes/products/services, building high-performance teams and creating strategic partnerships & alliances. She began her journey with DigiDarts as a Business Head managing client relations and leading a team of highly creative, fine-skilled and dedicated digital marketers. Under Nitisha’s leadership, Digidarts has grown 5x in terms of revenue & scale. Over the past 5 years, the team has multiplied into a super talented organization of 45 and won numerous performance marketing excellence awards for exemplary work with high growth clients like Meesho, Bulbul, Vogo, Deal Share, etc. She leads from the front, nurtures talent and has, over the years, built teams that have consistently delivered beyond expectations.

Nitisha says, “Stepping out of my comfort zone and being comfortable with the unknown has been my constant throughout these years and this is something I enjoy immensely. It gives me happiness and a sense of accomplishment.” She added, “In this ever-changing environment, continuous learning and innovation along with performance excellence is what we, at Digidarts, thrive for.” She offers her heartfelt gratitude to Siddhartha Vanvani (CEO & Founder at DigiDarts) and all her colleagues for their support throughout her journey.

Congratulating Nitisha on this occasion, Siddhartha shares that he is glad to have her in the DigiDarts family and appreciates the values she brought with her 5 years ago that are still a big part of DigiDarts’ growth, “She’s a people’s person, a great team leader, and her client-first approach has essentially enabled processes & structures to establish the foundation of DigiDarts as an agency of the future.”