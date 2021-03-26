Digidarts enabling new-age brands ride the Post-COVID Ecommerce Wave

March 26, 2021 Neel Achary Business 0
Digidarts CEO, Siddharth Vanvani
Share

It is astounding how the world of e-commerce has changed over the past years with coronavirus highly impacting purchase behaviour across the world. So widespread was the shift in online purchasing trends, that the e-commerce industry hit levels projected for 2025, bringing over $843 Billion in online sales revenue.

All that we thought we knew about scaling e-commerce brands was completely thrown for a toss. New audiences, new regions and abnormal purchase behaviours were a constant feature of e-commerce in the COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 world.

We at Digidarts, being enthusiasts of helping businesses scale, have delved neck-deep into the trenches of helping e-commerce brands start their scaling journey.

Not only were we, as an agency, eager to ride the new e-commerce wave; newer and newer brands with innovative products were literally hunting for the best way to scale their e-commerce stores. From a hand-made jewellery brand, to a brand selling full-fledged home gym equipment, everyone wanted a piece of that sweet e-commerce sales pie.

With the changing times, our learning curve for e-commerce stores also changed dynamically over the past few months. We’ve had to experiment so much with the perfect strategy for e-commerce that it could very well have been the biggest A/B testing in the history of e-commerce.

In the first three months of 2021, Digidarts lent a helping hand to four new e-commerce brands.

Shivani Bhargava: A brand with rich cultural women’s clothing options for the heritage-inclined women.

Azani Active Care: A body care brand with products for hair, skin and body for the active go-getters, sporting professionals and gym goers.

Aferando: An authentic hand-made jewellery brand, with Bollywood-inspired style of products for today’s chic women.

Flexnest: A brand with an enthusiasm for promoting at-home workouts by providing revolutionary exercise equipment.

It is clear to see that e-commerce is the renewed fad of marketing. Shedding his thoughts on the state of e-commerce today, Digidarts CEO, Siddharth Vanvani said, “The numbers game for the e-commerce industry has been really promising over this period of intense transition for the entire industry. But, this post-COVID-19 e-commerce world, however optimistic, can also be a challenging proposition with the number of competitors scaling at a faster rate than what even consumers can barely keep up with. It’s a market like every other; you have got to be clever to win it!”

About Neel Achary 5392 Articles
Neel Achary is the editor of Business News This Week. He has been covering all the business stories, economy, and corporate stories.
Website Twitter LinkedIn