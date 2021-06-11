DigiDarts & Vogo Collaborated Over a Lucrative Integrated Marketing Strategy Amidst Pandemic

New Delhi, June 2021: VOGO, the brand with a futuristic mindset has successfully emerged as the premium Two-wheeler Sharing Startup in the mobility sector with its keyless rental scooters that ensure a seamless ride for each customer. The fun and easy-to-access services offered by this ever-growing brand truly justify its motto, “Freedom To Go.” Even in the post-pandemic world, the growth of VOGO never experienced a halt, and a sheer credit goes to the diligent cooperation and determination of both VOGO & DigiDarts, India’s Pioneer Full-Funnel Performance Marketing Agency.

VOGO is celebrated for its fine services, namely, Vogo Now & Vogo Keep; the brand aspires to establish its identity as a pan-India company, and it is on the right track to accomplish it soon. The growth of Vogo is immuned with a high-potential data-driven approach led by DigiDarts, and together both the organizations have enabled a new chapter of pro-digital existence.

Currently, VOGO plans to launch electric scooters as a smart and reliable counterpart of its commute solutions. And, in the upcoming months, the ever-evolving brand is strategizing to accelerate its presence in new cities (Chandigarh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ahmedabad and Jaipur) by investing more in diverse advertising channels and platforms to complement the growth in VOGO Franchise.

On the fortunate occasion of completing one year with DigiDarts, this is what Vinayy Bahety, Lead – Marketing & Brand at Vogo had to say, “Digidarts has helped us streamline our digital marketing and provided innovative solutions to reduce our acquisition costs month-on-month with the right mix of advertising on paid as well as social channels.”

Further, team VOGO highly appreciated the well-strategized and integrated marketing manoeuvres practised by DigiDarts that resulted in a high volume user acquisition and low CPA (Cost Per Acquisition). The input of appropriate, high-ranking & relevant keywords after a thorough analysis of fundamental concerns (lacking, competitors and existing approach) helped VOGO to enhance its appearance category-wise from 56 to 21 on Google Play Store that automatically led to a 50% rise in organic installs with an impressive audience reach.