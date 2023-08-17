DigiDZN survey claims 75% of Indian marketers witness increase in Company’s market size with the help of digital marketing

New Delhi, 17 August 2023- A recent survey conducted by digiDZN, a digital marketing platform revealed the tremendous impact of digital marketing in generating growth for Indian companies, especially during the revolutionary period caused by the worldwide pandemic. According to the poll, 75% of Indian marketers based out of metro cities have seen a major increase in their company‘s market size as a result of employing digital marketing to promote their products. The survey, which polled over 7000 Indian marketers, found 90% of marketers believe that digital marketing is critical to their success.

The survey, which gathered responses from marketing professionals across India, demonstrates the critical impact digital marketing has had in boosting the market size and managing the pandemic’s obstacles. The survey also discovered that search engine optimization (SEO), social media marketing, and conversion rate optimization are the most preferred digital marketing channels for Indian firms. Using these digital marketing technologies, digital marketing agencies are considerably enhancing brand visibility and customer engagement for D2C brands. The emphasis on analytics and continual development enables clients to quickly adjust to shifting market trends, leading to improved customer acquisition and retention by the agency. Ultimately, this results in significant growth in client market size and a strong competitive edge.

According to the report, digital marketing strategies have proven to be highly effective across a variety of industries, with consumer technology, fashion, and cosmetics being among the most benefited.

Sangeeta Verma Director at digiDZN said, “that we seek to assist businesses in harnessing the power of the internet and converting modern online channels into a successful distribution channel to give their clients more business in addition to offline marketing efforts. To achieve long-term growth and remain competitive, one must harness the potential of digital marketing.” She further adds, “We take great pride in the outcomes that our digital marketing strategies produce for our clients, we have witnessed a startling 80% of our clients have seen a significant increase in sales and market growth. Digital marketing can help businesses reach a wider audience, build brand awareness, and generate leads and sales. It is no surprise that so many Indian marketers are seeing success after using digital marketing services.”

The survey also indicates that the pandemic acted as a catalyst for rapid digital transformation across industries. Brands sought the expertise of digital marketing agencies to establish engaging strategies and achieve corporate growth as they recognized the effectiveness and promise of digital marketing in navigating unpredictable times. Businesses had to adjust to changing consumer behavior as individuals increasingly turned to the digital realm during lockdowns.