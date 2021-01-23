Digital Culture Courses Top Rolls-Royce Free Training As Subscribers Hit 30,000

Demand for skills that help build a digital culture lead the rankings of Rolls-Royce’s free-to-access digital training campaign, Helping You Prepare, which has just reached 30,000 subscribers.

Learning how to visualise data, and training as an agile coach rank above more technical courses in the suite, which has reached users from 161 different countries since it was launched in May 2020 as part of Rolls-Royce’s response to COVID-19. All courses are available on www.rolls-royce.com for anyone to improve their skills ready for a more digital world post-pandemic.

The top subscribed courses are Basics of Power BI, a data visualisation programme (14,000); and Introduction to the Internet of Things (8,000). Geographically the campaign has been most popular in India (40%) and the US (28%). Almost all subscribers are under the age of 37.

Manisha Mistry, Head of the Digital Academy, R2 Data Labs, which runs the Helping You Prepare course content, said: “The demand for digital skills is huge as people spend more time at home and start to adjust to the digital changes that are accelerating around us as a result of the pandemic’s impact.

“Rather than seeing a pull towards deep technical training, we’re seeing particular interest in courses that help make sense of data insights and bring people together around the stories that data gives organisations; which points to persuasion, discussion and digital culture, which is vital to engaging across organisations with people who are not always going to be deep data specialists.”

The full list of top courses:

1. Basics of Power BI (over 14k enrolled) | Median Learner Age: 32

2. Introduction to IoT (over 8k enrolled) | Median Learner Age: 25

3. Agile Mindset (over 3k enrolled) | Median Learner Age: 34

4. The Power of Data (over 2k enrolled) | Median Learner Age: 31

5. Data Privacy Awareness (over 1k enrolled) | Median Learner Age: 30

The top five countries our learners are accessing our content in (from 161 territories):

1. India – 40%

2. US – 28%

3. UK – 12%

4. Indonesia – 11%

5. Canada – 9%