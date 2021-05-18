Digital Healthcare Provider, Dhani starts distribution of 25 Lakh Free COVID Care Health Kits!

Mumbai, 17th May 2021: Dhani app, a leading digital healthcare service provider in India by Indiabulls Group has started distributing FREE COVID Care Health kits on Friday. The aim is to provide 25 Lakh Free COVID Care Health kits worth Rs. 90 crore that will benefit 50 Lakh adults. In the first 2 days, the app has received over 60,000 orders.

This kit has been packaged as per the recommendation by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and will be helpful in the initial preventive care of COVID 19. The kit consists of a monthly course of medicines that help boost one’s immunity through Vitamin C, Vitamin D3, Zinc and Paracetamol in case of fever or body ache.

The app offers a comprehensive range of products across healthcare services; the company has continually prioritized the need of the hour in the country to design offerings made for today, and geared for tomorrow.

Nikhil Chari, President, Dhani Healthcare, says, “This kit will help boost immunity and if any individual develops any symptom such as fever, cough or throat infection could start using these medicines as an early care for COVID. Families can also connect with a Dhani doctor for free video consultations for any guidance.”

Adding to this Dr. Smita Dash, Chief Medical Officer – Dhani Healthcare says, “This kit is not a substitute for COVID care but will help in the initial preventive care for Covid and will boost immunity to fight all viral infections.”

The initiative is called ‘Dhani Aapke Saath’ and to further support this initiative, Dhani has also made its panel of doctors available for free consultations anytime, day or night through video calling doctors on Dhani App.

To download the app from Google play store click here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.indiaBulls&hl=en_IN&gl=US

Website: https://www.pharmacy.dhani.com